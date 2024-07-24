Pacific International Lines (PIL) Partners with WaveBL in the Digital Trade Document Revolution (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) WILMINGTON, Del., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
WaveBL, a leading provider of Digital Trade solutions, proudly announces a strategic Partnership with Pacific International Lines (PIL), one of Asia's foremost innovative shipping companies. PIL's integration into the WaveBL Network marks a significant milestone in advancing digitization within the global shipping industry. By joining the WaveBL Network, PIL reinforces its commitment to driving connectivity and efficiency across its global operations and enhancing customer satisfaction. The Partnership leverages WaveBL's proven electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) solution, improving security, efficiency, and sustainability in PIL's Trade Documentation processes, providing a seamless and reliable experience for its customers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
WaveBL, a leading provider of Digital Trade solutions, proudly announces a strategic Partnership with Pacific International Lines (PIL), one of Asia's foremost innovative shipping companies. PIL's integration into the WaveBL Network marks a significant milestone in advancing digitization within the global shipping industry. By joining the WaveBL Network, PIL reinforces its commitment to driving connectivity and efficiency across its global operations and enhancing customer satisfaction. The Partnership leverages WaveBL's proven electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) solution, improving security, efficiency, and sustainability in PIL's Trade Documentation processes, providing a seamless and reliable experience for its customers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Bad weather due to ‘Carina,’ Habagat cancels over 100 local, international flights - The Manila international Airport Authority (MIAA) reported that a total of 103 domestic and 11 international flights were canceled at the Ninoy Aquino international Airport (NAIA) on Wednesday due to ... manilastandard
- All Blacks legend: Ardie Savea signing to have ‘tsunami effect’ for Moana Pasifika - All Blacks legend Sir Michael Jones feels Ardie Savea's move to Moana Pasifika is a "game changer" that will boost the emerging Super Rugby club. planetrugby
- NuclearN Reaffirms Commitment to the Nuclear Industry by Highlighting the NuclearN Platform for Outage Management - NuclearN, a leading innovator in the nuclear industry, is proud to highlight its platform designed by nuclear engineers for nuclear engineers to manage outage schedules. The platform enhances ... lelezard
Video Pacific InternationalVideo Pacific International