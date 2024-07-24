Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) WILMINGTON, Del., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading provider ofsolutions, proudly announces a strategichip(PIL), one of Asia's foremost innovative shipping companies. PIL's integration into theNetwork marks a significant milestone in advancing digitizationin the global shipping industry. By joining theNetwork, PIL reinforces its commitment to driving connectivity and efficiency across its global operations and enhancing customer satisfaction. Thehip leverages's proven electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) solution, improving security, efficiency, and sustainability in PIL'sation processes, providing a seamless and reliable experience for its customers.