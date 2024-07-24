eClerx GenAI360 Platform Wins the Silver 2024 Globee® Award for Technology (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) LONDON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
eClerx Services Ltd (eClerx.NS) eClerx announced today that its GenAI360 Platform has been named the Silver winner for AI Innovation at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology. More than 1,700 nominations were received for the Award. The Globee® Awards for Technology is a renowned program celebrating outstanding achievements and innovations across the tech industry. The eClerx GenAI360 Platform focuses on content, virtual customer care, code automation, and insights across various business needs. By integrating advanced foundation models, GenAI360 delivers improved efficiency and creativity to users in multiple use cases. "We are thrilled and honored to receive this recognition from the Globee® Awards," said eClerx Global Head of Technology Sanjay Kukreja.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
eClerx Services Ltd (eClerx.NS) eClerx announced today that its GenAI360 Platform has been named the Silver winner for AI Innovation at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology. More than 1,700 nominations were received for the Award. The Globee® Awards for Technology is a renowned program celebrating outstanding achievements and innovations across the tech industry. The eClerx GenAI360 Platform focuses on content, virtual customer care, code automation, and insights across various business needs. By integrating advanced foundation models, GenAI360 delivers improved efficiency and creativity to users in multiple use cases. "We are thrilled and honored to receive this recognition from the Globee® Awards," said eClerx Global Head of Technology Sanjay Kukreja.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video eClerx GenAI360Video eClerx GenAI360