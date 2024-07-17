Leggi tutta la notizia su romadailynews

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024), 17 lug – (Xinhua) – La produzione originale del London’sEnd “” sara’ in scena dal 19 al 24 novembre al Beijing Performing Arts Centre della capitale cinese. Il, musicato da Andrew Lloyd Webber, e’ basato su poesie di T. S. Eliot e ha debuttato nelEnd di Londra nel 1981. E’ stato messo in scena per la prima volta innel 2003 ed e’ stato portato in tourne’e aper la prima volta nel 2004. L’imminente rappresentazione del 2024 sara’ caratterizzata da un cast formidabile, che comprende i membri del cast originale. Lo spettacolo sara’ rappresentato nell’ambito del festival teatrale internazionale di quest’anno organizzato dal Centro nazionale per le arti dello spettacolo. Durante il festival, ilrusso “Anna Karenina” sara’ messo in scena durante la festa nazionale. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua