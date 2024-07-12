Shelley Duvall e Stanley Kubrick | Il Lato Oscuro di Shining

Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag

(Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024)è ricordata soprattutto per il suo ruolo iconico di Wendy Torrance nel film “” di. Tuttavia, il suo coinvolgimento in questo capolavoro dell’horror è stato segnato da esperienze traumatiche che hanno avuto un impatto duraturo sulla sua carriera e salute mentale. Interpretare Wendy Torrance nel celebre cult dell’horrordisi è rivelata un’arma a doppio taglio per. Se da unè entrata a far parte di uno dei titoli più famosi del genere – seppur criticato dallo stesso Stephen King, autore del romanzo da cui è tratta la pellicola – dall’altro l’attrice non ha mai superato del tutto quell’esperienza traumatica, che ha avuto effetti devastanti sulla sua psiche. Di seguito, il racconto del dramma vissuto sul set, durante la lavorazione.