Legendary Skater Tony Hawk to Keynote at SBC Summit (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024)
Renowned professional skateboarder turned entrepreneur, and iconic video game legend Tony Hawk is slated to deliver a Keynote address to 25,000 attendees, at the upcoming SBC Summit. The Keynote titled, "Tony Hawk - What Keeps The Wheels Turning on a Global Brand" is scheduled to open the second core day of the event, which is taking place at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa between the 24-26 September. The highly anticipated Keynote will occur on the 'Super Stage', located in the MEO Arena. Hawk will offer delegates an in-depth overview of his illustrious career, covering his introduction to the professional sports arena as a teenager, his landmark partnership with Activision game studios, and the founding of his iconic sporting brands.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
