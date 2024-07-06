WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 – Preview

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 6 luglio 2024) Buongiorno a tutti amici di Zona Wrestling e benvenuti ad una nuovaqui sulle nostre pagine. E’ ora di dare spazio a NXT, che torna con un nuovo Premium Live Event, parlo diche si terrà dalla Scotiabank Arena di Toronto, Canada.Non perdiamo tempo quindi e partiamo subito. I KICK OFF PRE SHOW i TAG TEAM MATCH Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx vs Arianna Grace & Karmen Petrovic L’unico match annunciato per il kickoff, al momento della scrittura, del Premium Live Event. Jacy Jayne e Jazmyn Nyx affronteranno Arianna Grace e Karmen Petrovic. Non ha avuto una grande costruzione alle spalle ma penso e credo che potrebbe essere un buon incontro se ben gestito. Tra i due team ne vedo una totalmente avvantaggiato, e parlo di quello di Grace e Petrovic.