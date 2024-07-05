Zhiyi Biotech Successfully Completes Phase I Clinical Trial of SK10 for the Treatment of Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) GUANGZHOU, China, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Zhiyi Biotech, a Clinical-stage Biotech leading in discovery and development of LBPs (live biotherapeutic products), today announced positive results from a Phase 1 Clinical Trial in U.S. of SK10. SK10 is an innovative heat-killed Bacteroides fragilis product for Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea (CID). This was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, sequential dose-escalation Clinical study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SK10 in healthy adult subjects. A total of 24 healthy subjects were enrolled in the study. All dose groups of SK10 were generally safe and well tolerated. All the TEAEs (Treatment-emergent adverse event) were mild in severity without dose-dependent increase. This promising result lays the foundation for SK10 as a potential novel drug for CID patients.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
