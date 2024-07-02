Brooke Shields rilancia le calzature più improbabili sul red carpet (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Brooke Shields ruba di nuovo la scena sul red carpet, o meglio questa volta tocca alle sue calzature strappare qualche scatto in più. Sul red carpet dei Tony Awards 2024, l’attrice sfoggia un paio di comode Crocs. Brooke Shields ne sa qualcosa di calzature atipiche, o quantomeno è questo il termine che in molti utilizzerebbero scrutando il suo ultimo look da red carpet. L’attrice si è concessa una parentesi glam sul tappeto rosso dei Tony Awards e non ha rinunciato al brio fluo. Rispettando la tendenza estiva, ha puntato ad una palette di un giallo brillante richiamato anche dalle sue comodissime calzature. Proprio queste ultime hanno rubato lo sguardo. Brooke Shields. Crediti: Ansa – VelvetMagNon capita tutti i giorni del resto di ammirare una celebrità hollywoodiana ad un evento tra i più importanti nell’industria dell’intrattenimento con ai piedi un paio di comode Crocs.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
- Celebrity approved footwear: A-listers like Brooke Shields, Pete Davidson and Christie Brinkley love these stylish eco-conscious sneakers. Get yours here! - shields was recently seen rocking Cariumas' latest design ... Great style that blends well with jeans, shorts, or a dress!’ You don't have to be a red carpet frequenter to snag yourself a pair of ... dailymail.co.uk
- Celebrating chic comfort - Fashion designer Anant Sethi feels shields’ choice conveys a message to the industry. “It challenges the conventional expectations of red-carpet attire and encourages a more inclusive and versatile ... deccanchronicle
