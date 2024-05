Ormai assuefatto dai talk show - mi ha colpito la civiltà con cui si può essere in disaccordo | le voci di chi ha partecipato a Europe Talks

Vodacom in talks with French giant over African partnership - Vodacom in talks with French giant over African partnership - Vodacom is in discussions with France’s Orange SA about a strategic partnership in Africa to explore infrastructure deals to help keep down costs on the continent, people familiar with the matter said ...

Global Impact: Europe seemingly still split over China after Xi Jinping’s whistle stop tour does little to tip the scales - Global Impact: europe seemingly still split over China after Xi Jinping’s whistle stop tour does little to tip the scales - In this week’s issue of the Global Impact newsletter, we look back at Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trip to France, Serbia and Hungary, and ponder what has changed in the ever-complex relationship ...

Ukraine realizes war to end with talks – NSDC secretary - Ukraine realizes war to end with talks – NSDC secretary - That’s according to Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, who addressed the 16th Baltic Sea Region Forum "NATO 2024 and the Arctic, europe", ...