Sei fortunata ad avere 4 ore | ma il part-time soprattutto per le mamme non è una scelta

“Sei fortunata ad avere 4 ore”: ma il part-time (soprattutto per le mamme) non è una scelta (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Il report del Forum Diseguaglianze e Diversità ha messo in luce come i contratti a orario ridotto siano stati imposti a più della metà dei part-time effettivi, per lo più a determinate categorie di lavoratori come donne, specialmente madri, persone migranti o con un basso titolo di studio. Secondo il report tantissimi lavoratori e lavoratrici che avrebbero voluto lavorare a tempo pieno si trovano costretti ad accettare gli orari ridotti come unica possibilità o alternativa, ritrovandosi in una posizione precaria. “Non ho scelto il part-time. Sono inciampata in un part-time”, ha detto una delle donne intervistate dal Forum Diseguaglianze e Diversità nel report dal titolo Da conciliazione a costrizione: il part-time in Italia non è una ...
