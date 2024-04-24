TikTok rilancia le Soap Nails per la primavera 2024

(Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024)continua a suggerire le tendenze beauty del momento e, per la, la manicure punta ad un trend minimal: come realizzare le? Unghie minimal, che esaltano sempre più una clean beauty, sono proprio le, un trend sbocciato in vista dellae che probabilmente accompagnerà anche l’estate. A compiacere i beauty addicted è anche la semplicità di questa manicure, che appare così delicata in stile vedo-non-vedo. Crediti: Elements Envato – VelvetMagIl nome scelto per questa tendenza richiama proprio l’operazione di lavare le mani con una saponetta profumata che rende la pelle più morbida, nutrita e il cui odore stimola piacevolmente l’olfatto. Ma la procedura per realizzarla non prevede di ...

Harrod expands business to online ordering - soap bars are 100% natural and use either a honey, goat milk, shea butter or oatmeal base. The nail oils are also all natural, and the lotions and scrubs all have natural ingredients. Kat Harrod, ...sidneydailynews

Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon mistakes herself for American singer and says 'I had to double take' - Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon was left questioning if it was her in a selfie sent to her by one of her castmates as she was left mistaken for an American star. As fans of the ITV soap know, ...manchestereveningnews.co.uk

ITV Emmerdale fans seething after jaw-dropping Rhona Goskirk twist - soap fans will know that Rhona Goskirk has fought tooth and nail to be a part of Ivy's life. But as her ex Gus Malcolms made a huge confession, fans went wild on social media.mirror.co.uk