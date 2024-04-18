(Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Advanced technology and support to enable the development of GenAI solutions BARCELONA, Spain, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced theAIto provides with the advanced technology and support needed to integrate Generative AI (GenAI) solutions seamlessly withVault applications. "Our customers are exploring GenAI solutions across many use cases as the technology evolves," said Tom Schwenger,president and chief customer officer. "TheAIprovides access to critical technology to helps develop GenAI solutions that integrate seamlessly withapplications." The ...

Veeva Systems: Veeva Launches AI Partner Program - Advanced technology and support to enable the development of GenAI solutions BARCELONA, Spain, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the Veeva AI Partner ...finanznachrichten.de

Corero Network Security Launches Hybrid Cloud DDoS Protection Solution - Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) , the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced the availability of its DDoS cloud-backup service, powered by Akamai Prolexic.lelezard

Veeva Launches AI Partner Program - The Veeva AI Partner Program is part of Veeva's focused strategy to enable AI for the life sciences industry. The Vault Direct Data API and AI Partner Program enable customers and partners to more ...adnkronos