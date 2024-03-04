Oculus | account in chiusura a fine marzo | ecco come trasferire i dati e non perderli

Oculus account

Oculus, account in chiusura a fine marzo, ecco come trasferire i dati e non perderli (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) La chiusura degli account Oculus è stata comunicata da Meta. Dal 29 marzo i profili saranno cancellati e con loro anche i dati e i contenuti a essi collegati. Per evitare di perdere acquisti di videogiochi o altri contenuti è necessario completare la migrazione del profilo Oculus a uno Meta. Questa operazione era stata consigliata già dal 2020, dapprima con il passaggio degli account Oculus a quelli Facebook e successivamente a quelli Meta. La procedura è molto semplice. Per prima cosa bisogna collegarsi a questo sito e poi seguire le indicazioni utilizzando l’indirizzo di login che si utilizzava sul profilo Oculus. A questo punto tutti i contenuti disponibili in precedenza saranno di nuovo accessibili e non verranno persi dopo la ...
Apple chiuderà il servizio My Photo Stream: salvate le vostre foto!

    Vengono persi tutti gli acquisti fatti e le applicazioni collegate all'account Oculus. Dal 2023 Meta obbliga tutti a usare un account Meta per usare i suoi ... (dday)

