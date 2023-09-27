AEW | Il merchandising di MJF-Cole porta numeri esorbitanti

(Di mercoledì 27 settembre 2023) MJF ed Adamsolo due dei nomi piu’ “hot” in AEW. Insieme son campioni di coppia della ROH ed hannoto avanti il main event dello show piu’ grande prodotto da casa Khan. Lo stesso ha rivelato in una recente intervista che ildei ragazzi sta rimpinguando di parecchio le casse della federazione di Jacksonville. Le sue parole “Io non posso che essere soddisfatto del lavoro che stannondo avanti i ragazzi. La loro t-shirt Better Than You Bay-Bay ci sta regalando tantissime soddisfazioni. Sono dei veri e propri beniamini del pubblico“.

ROH World Tag Team Champions Better Than You Bay Bay has sold an "ungodly amount" of merchandise according to AEW President Tony Khan.Top talent is essential to any wrestling promotion, and AEW and WWE currently have a strong crop of talent ready to lead each company into the future.