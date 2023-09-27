Condanna a 24 anni per omicidio volontario: la Corte di Macerata ...Andrea Purgatori: Conferma Assenza Metastasi al Cervello, Avanzamento ...Alessandria: Uomo di 66 Anni Si Suicida Dopo Efferato Omicidio ...Francia e Italia Unite nella Gestione Migratoria: Nuove Prospettive ...Confermato Ergastolo per Gilberto Cavallini nella Strage di Bologna ...Regeni : Corte Costituzionale, Articolo 420-bis CPP dichiarato ...EA SPORTS WRC - un nuovo videoSony presenta tre microfoni wireless di qualità CoD Modern Warfare II e Warzone - Battle Pass e molto altro nella ...TARISLAND - MUSICHE DEL COMPOSITORE RUSSELL BROWER Ultime Blog

AEW: Il merchandising di MJF-Cole porta numeri esorbitanti (Di mercoledì 27 settembre 2023) MJF ed Adam Cole solo due dei nomi piu’ “hot” in AEW. Insieme son campioni di coppia della ROH ed hanno portato avanti il main event dello show piu’ grande prodotto da casa Khan. Lo stesso ha rivelato in una recente intervista che il merchandising dei ragazzi sta rimpinguando di parecchio le casse della federazione di Jacksonville. Le sue parole “Io non posso che essere soddisfatto del lavoro che stanno portando avanti i ragazzi. La loro t-shirt Better Than You Bay-Bay ci sta regalando tantissime soddisfazioni. Sono dei veri e propri beniamini del pubblico“.
Tony Khan – ‘Better Than You Bay Bay Has Sold An Ungodly Amount Of Merch’

ROH World Tag Team Champions Better Than You Bay Bay has sold an "ungodly amount" of merchandise according to AEW President Tony Khan.

