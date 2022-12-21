ADNOC L&S Signs Agreement for Third Long-Term Charter of LNG Floating Storage Unit with AG&P (Di mercoledì 21 dicembre 2022) ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) and Atlantic Gulf & Pacific International Holdings (AG&P), a leading downstream LNG platform and infrastructure development company, have signed their Third Charter Agreement to utilize Ghasha, an ADNOC L&S liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, as a Floating Storage Unit (FSU). Under the Terms of the Agreement, the carrier will be used at AG&P's LNG Import Terminal in India, which will be commissioned in the second half of 2024. The Agreement, valid for 11 years with the option of a four-year extension, strengthens the existing relationship
