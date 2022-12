AEW | Dustin Rhodes annuncia che il prossimo anno sarà l’ultimo

The Shield Of Wrestling

...vs Sammy Guevara Cody Rhodes ha fatto il suo ritorno indopo un'assenza di due settimane, reclamando di essere il solo e unico TNT Champion. Nel mentre, però, Sammy Guevara ha sconfitto... Dustin Rhodes vorrebbe che Cody fosse ancora in AEW Making his professional wrestling debut in 1988, Rhodes spent his early career in World Championship Wrestling as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He joined WWE in 1995, portrayin ...Rhodes said in November that he had about a year left on his AEW contract. Rhodes, 52, last wrestled at AEW Rampage on August 26, unsuccessfully challenging Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title.