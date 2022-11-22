Mondiali Qatar: clamoroso, l’Arabia Saudita stordisce l’Argentina e ...TEUFEL | annuncia ZOLA nuove cuffie gaming personalizzabiliBlack Friday: è possibile risparmiare ?FUEL COMPACT VR CHARGING STATION è disponibileBLACK FRIDAY 2022 - le offerte di DJIPanda Security al Milano Games WeekHisense al secondo posto a livello globale per le spedizioni TVMeta VR: Alla scoperta del volo con La conquista dei cieli di David ...Cicaboom a Milan Games Week & CartoomicsMario Mart 8 Deluxe - Pass Percorsi Aggiuntivi: Pacchetto 3Ultime Blog

hlpy completes a 7.5 million euro funding round to focus on international development

hlpy completes
hlpy completes a 7,5 million euro funding round to focus on international development (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) Synergo Capital as lead investor invested in the Italian mobility 4.0 vehicle assistance startup, along with CDP Venture Capital and The Techshop as co-investors MILAN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 hlpy, the Italian startup that is reshaping the roadside assistance world - thanks to services provided in full digital mode such as: roadside assistance, vehicle repair, continuation of driver mobility - has completed a round of collection of almost 7,5 million euro which materialized with a series A oversubscription of 5,1 million euro led bySynergo Capitalin which CDP Venture Capital and The Techshop joined as co-investors, convertible instruments and debt. This financial and asset strengthening deal will allow hlpy to give a significant acceleration to the ...
