MED-EL Presents: ideas4ears and calls for child inventors to aim high for people living with hearing loss (Di giovedì 17 novembre 2022) Global children's contest launched on World inventors Day to raise awareness of hearing loss and the benefits of treatment INNSBRUCK, Austria, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
MED-EL, a leading provider and inventor of hearing implant systems, today launched its annual worldwide search for inventions of the future through a global children's contest, ideas4ears. The contest invites children aged 6-12 years old from around the world to create an invention to improve the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Entries can be sent via a video, drawing, or sculpture, but the most important factor is for young people to think big and channel their ideas to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MED-EL, a leading provider and inventor of hearing implant systems, today launched its annual worldwide search for inventions of the future through a global children's contest, ideas4ears. The contest invites children aged 6-12 years old from around the world to create an invention to improve the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Entries can be sent via a video, drawing, or sculpture, but the most important factor is for young people to think big and channel their ideas to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Egitto: il buio oltre la Cop27... balancing climate engagements with the over - dependence of the region upon fossil fuels presents ...and international cooperation could emerge from such climate action Experts from the ISPI MED ...
Translumina further strengthens senior leadership to drive next phase of growth"Translumina presents a unique opportunity to build a leading Global Med - tech company with a strong innovation culture and deep - seated roots in both India and Germany. I look forward to driving ...
God of War Ragnarök tar sig an PS4 och PS4 Pro "med värdighet"Digital Foundry imponeras av old-gen. Teknikkunniga Digital Foundry liknade PS5-versionen av Ragnarök vid en "maxad pc-port som flyter fläckfritt", men som trots allt inte kändes skräddarsydd för Play ...
Det är Alla helgons rysliga natt och NHL-bloggen proudly presents:Det är Alla helgons rysliga natt och NHL-bloggen proudly presents: Årets match! Jo, kvällens holmgång i The Woooorld’s Most Famous Arena lever otvivelaktigt upp till det anspråksfulla epitetet. Det är ...
MED PresentsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MED Presents