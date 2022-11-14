Higer Bus Company Serves COP27 with Electric Buses (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) - SUZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On November 6, 2022, the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) kicked off in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The conference focuses on "implementation" and discusses climate issues from a practical level. As the only Chinese bus brand serving COP27, thirty units of Higer's Electric Buses provide the zero-carbon shuttle service for the conference. Higer bus, China's leading clean technology bus Company, shows the commitment and strength to serve such international conferences and provides China's solution to climate challenges in the global public transportation industry. The Buses, jointly built by Higer and its Egyptian partner, G Company, are operated between Sharm ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
