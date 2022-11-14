Trust Trezo: il set eco-friendly e super silenziosoTutto sulla Stagione 1 di Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2 e DMZNVIDIA lancia la GeForce RTX 4080Proscenic anticipa il Black Friday e rivela le nuove offerte Tiziano Ferro in lacrime : Da piccolo venivo sempre preso in giroMARCELL JACOBS ANNUNCIA LA DATA DEL DEBUTTO 2023L' incontro segreto di Francesco Totti e Ilary BlasiDragonflight - il 15 novembre il livestream della patch pre-espansioneIl Comune collabora con Cyclomedia per mappare MilanoArriva iotty Plus e la casa diventa sempre più smart Ultime Blog

Higer Bus Company Serves COP27 with Electric Buses

Higer Bus
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Higer Bus Company Serves COP27 with Electric Buses (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) - SUZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

On November 6, 2022, the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) kicked off in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The conference focuses on "implementation" and discusses climate issues from a practical level. As the only Chinese bus brand serving COP27, thirty units of Higer's Electric Buses provide the zero-carbon shuttle service for the conference. Higer bus, China's leading clean technology bus Company, shows the commitment and strength to serve such international conferences and provides China's solution to climate challenges in the global public transportation industry. The Buses, jointly built by Higer and its Egyptian partner, G Company, are operated between Sharm ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Higer Bus
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Higer Bus Higer Company Serves COP27 with