NWA | Info & Card finale Hard Times #3 Difeso Titolo MLW

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 12 novembre 2022) Lee ladi, in programma Sabato 12 Novembre a New Orleans: NWA#3Sabato 12 Novembre – New Orleans, Louisiana (USA) -Triple Treat Match for NWA World Heavyweight TitleTrevor Murdoch (c) Vs Tyrus Vs Mattona-Triple Treat Match for NWA World Women’s TitleKamille (c) Vs Chelsea Green Vs KiLynn King-NWA National TitleCyon (c) Vs Dax Draper-NWA World Junior Heavyweight TitleHomicide (c) Vs Kerry Morton-NWA World Tag Team TitleLa Rebelion (c) Vs Hawx Aerie-NWA US Tag Team TitleThe Fixers (c) Vs The Spectaculars-NWA World Women’s Tag Team TitlePretty Empowered (c) Vs Madi; Missa Kate-MLW National Openweight TitleDavey Rics (c) Vs Colby Corino-Mask Vs Mask MatchThe ...