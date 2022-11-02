Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese time-honored county in E. China's Jiangxi glitters with new vitality with booming culture tourism (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Fengxin county in east China'sJiangxi Province, the hometown of renowned Chinese scientist and encyclopedist Song Yingxing, has shown new vitality thanks to the county's efforts to develop cultural tourism industry. In recent years, the Fengxin county has accelerated project-oriented development of cultural tourism. It has invested a total of 600 million yuan (about 82.5 million U.S. dollars) to refurbish culture, sports and art center, Jiutian Pavillion, Tiangong nursery stock park and kiwi fruit eco-industrial park. Besides, a local tourism company also invested two billion yuan on the construction of Yangshan village park and infrastructure upgrade of Baizhang
