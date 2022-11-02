Minecraft x Burberry: disponibili la Capsule Collection e il DLC ...Honeycomb annuncia Alpha Flight XPCHearthstone - espansione Avanzata del Re dei Lich e nuova classe il ...AL VIA LA NOVEMBERMANIA di Teufel fino al 25 novembreCall of Duty Modern Warfare II RecensioneOLIMPIADI PARIGI 2024: C'E' BISOGNO DI 45.000 VOLONTARI, VUOI ...God of War Ragnarök: come i genitori possono immedesimarsi nel giocoApex Legends: Eclipse ora disponibile + trailer del Battle PassNeed for Speed Unbound - nuovi dettagli sulla Palace EditionFIFA 23 - gli aggiornamenti della Coppa del Mondo 2022 in arrivoUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese time-honored county in E. China's Jiangxi glitters with new vitality with booming culture tourism (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Fengxin county in east China'sJiangxi Province, the hometown of renowned Chinese scientist and encyclopedist Song Yingxing, has shown new vitality thanks to the county's efforts to develop cultural tourism industry. In recent years, the Fengxin county has accelerated project-oriented development of cultural tourism. It has invested a total of 600 million yuan (about 82.5 million U.S. dollars) to refurbish culture, sports and art center, Jiutian Pavillion, Tiangong nursery stock park and kiwi fruit eco-industrial park. Besides, a local tourism company also invested two billion yuan on the construction of Yangshan village park and infrastructure upgrade of Baizhang ...
BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fengxin County in east China's Jiangxi Province, the hometown of renowned Chinese scientist and encyclopedist Song Yingxing, has shown new vitality thanks to the ...
