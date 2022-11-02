OLIMPIADI PARIGI 2024: C'E' BISOGNO DI 45.000 VOLONTARI, VUOI ...God of War Ragnarök: come i genitori possono immedesimarsi nel giocoApex Legends: Eclipse ora disponibile + trailer del Battle PassNeed for Speed Unbound - nuovi dettagli sulla Palace EditionFIFA 23 - gli aggiornamenti della Coppa del Mondo 2022 in arrivoNHL 23 vola insieme ai contenuti in-game dei Mighty Ducks di AdidasPer Marcell Jacobs e la staffetta azzurra arrivano brutte notizieLUCCA COMICS & GAMES - Il programma del 1 novembreYu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS: distribuite 77.7 miliardi di carteWRC GENERATIONS - NUOVA MODALITÀ CAMPIONATO IN ARRIVOUltime Blog

Veeva and Merck Form Long-Term Strategic Partnership (Di mercoledì 2 novembre 2022) Ten-year Partnership will help Merck reduce operational costs, deliver value to patients, and optimize the healthcare professional and patient experience BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a ten-year Strategic Partnership agreement with Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, that builds on the existing 12-year Partnership between the companies. Under the Terms of the agreement, Merck will take a Veeva-first approach to new industry-specific software and data, selecting Veeva products when they are fit for purpose to maximize the value of Veeva's integrated, cloud-based platForm ...
Merck and Veeva Systems extended their current 12-year partnership with a new, 10-year strategic agreement, the companies announced Nov. 1. As part of the arrangement, when selecting software, the ...
