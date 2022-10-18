WWE: Cameron Grimes potrebbe apparire ancora a Raw (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) Negli ultimi due episodi di Raw e SmackDown abbiamo visto diverse superstar di NXT apparire negli show, e nel caso di Roxanne Perez nello show blu l’abbiamo vista anche in azione in un incontro. Sembra che i crossover fra gli show sarà una cosa che continueremo a vedere e in alcuni casi si potrebbero trasformare nelle tanto attese promozioni nel main roster. Cameron Grimes pronto al salto? Nella scorsa puntata di Raw abbiamo visto, provenienti da NXT, Cora Jade che ha scelto Rhea Ripley come partner per il tag team match contro Roxanne Perez e Raquel Rodriguez questa notte ad NXT e abbiamo anche visto Cameron Grimes che ha invece richiesto ed ottenuto l’aiuto di Styles, Gallows ed Anderson in vista del match contro Joe Gacy e i suoi adepti sempre ad NXT. Per ...Leggi su zonawrestling
I risultati di WWE NXT: Stand & DeliverI risultati di Stand & Deliver WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship : Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez ... Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship : Cameron Grimes batte Carmelo Hayes, Santos ...
WWE NXT: la card di Stand & Deliver, evento della WrestleMania WeekWWE NXT North American Championship, Ladder Match : Santos Escobar vs Solo Sikoa vs Grayson Waller vs Cameron Grimes vs Carmelo Hayes (C) Carmelo Hayes ( che abbiamo intervistato alcune settimane fa )... WWE: Cameron Grimes potrebbe apparire ancora a Raw Zona Wrestling
JBL and Cameron Grimes did not end WWE RawJBL returned and Cameron Grimes debuted this week on Raw. We already have news about his work in the WWE red mark.
Backstage Update On Cameron Grimes' WWE Raw FutureAfter making his first-ever appearance on "WWE Raw" this week, Cameron Grimes may be showing up a little more frequently in the coming weeks.
