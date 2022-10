Zona Wrestling

I risultati di Stand & DeliverNXT Women's Tag Team Championship : Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez ... Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship :Grimes batte Carmelo Hayes, Santos ...NXT North American Championship, Ladder Match : Santos Escobar vs Solo Sikoa vs Grayson Waller vsGrimes vs Carmelo Hayes (C) Carmelo Hayes ( che abbiamo intervistato alcune settimane fa )... WWE: Cameron Grimes potrebbe apparire ancora a Raw JBL returned and Cameron Grimes debuted this week on Raw. We already have news about his work in the WWE red mark.After making his first-ever appearance on "WWE Raw" this week, Cameron Grimes may be showing up a little more frequently in the coming weeks.