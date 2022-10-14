Gb: media, Hunt nuovo cancelliere allo Scacchiere (Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) E' Jeremy Hunt, 56 anni, veterano di vari governi britannici e già ministro degli Esteri sotto Theresa May, il nuovo cancelliere dello Scacchiere. Lo ha scelto Liz Truss, secondo il Guardian, per ...Leggi su notizie.tiscali
Gb: media, Hunt nuovo cancelliere allo ScacchiereHunt è considerato un moderato, è stato lo sfidante numero uno di Boris Johnson per la leadership Tory del 2019 e ha sostenuto nella corsa al dopo BoJo l'ex cancelliere Rishi Sunak contro la stessa ...
Uk, governo nel caos: Truss silura il ministro del Tesoro Kwarteng. Jeremy Hunt nuovo cancelliere allo ScacchiereHunt è considerato un moderato, è stato lo sfidante numero uno di Boris Johnson per la leadership ... La lettera di dimissioni Vari media britannici avevano anticipato che nel corso della conferenza ... Gb: media, Hunt nuovo cancelliere allo Scacchiere - Ultima Ora Agenzia ANSA
Liz Truss names Jeremy Hunt as new Chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng sackingJeremy Hunt has been appointed as the new Chancellor, Downing Street has confirmed. Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed the former leadership contender after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng earlier today.
Kwasi Kwarteng pays price for mini-budget chaos as he is sacked by Liz TrussKwasi Kwarteng has paid the price for the chaos unleashed by his mini-budget as he flew back to London to be dramatically sacked by Liz Truss. The Chancellor cut short his attendance at the ...
