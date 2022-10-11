F1 22 - ARRIVA LA STAGIONE F2 2022Infortunio Dybala: confermata la lesione al quadricipite Vivere e lavorare all'estero superando le difficoltà con Vasco V4 Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileCelly - nuova collezione dedicata al mondo gamingNuovo Trailer per il lancio di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIncidente Aereo Virginia : morti istruttrice 23enne e due allievi ...Perché i dentisti in Croazia costano meno e come puoi risparmiare ...Risparmio energetico in casa: ecco come fareStasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGUltime Blog

Straive appoints Josh Blair as its Chairman (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) MUMBAI, India, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Straive (erstwhile SPi Global), a leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data to leading global organizations, has appointed Josh Blair as its Non-Executive Chairman. Josh is the CEO and Co-Founder of EdTech innovator Impro.AI. Additionally, Josh is the Vice Chair at TELUS International, the Governance Chair at Neighbourly Pharmacies, and a partner at Esplanade Ventures. Prior to 2020, Josh enjoyed 25 years working at TELUS Corporation, most recently as Group President overseeing TELUS International, TELUS Health, TELUS Agriculture, TELUS Business Solutions, and TELUS Ventures. "We are thrilled to have Josh Blair join our Board as the Non-Executive Chair. ...
