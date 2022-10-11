Straive appoints Josh Blair as its Chairman (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) MUMBAI, India, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Straive (erstwhile SPi Global), a leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data to leading global organizations, has appointed Josh Blair as its Non-Executive Chairman. Josh is the CEO and Co-Founder of EdTech innovator Impro.AI. Additionally, Josh is the Vice Chair at TELUS International, the Governance Chair at Neighbourly Pharmacies, and a partner at Esplanade Ventures. Prior to 2020, Josh enjoyed 25 years working at TELUS Corporation, most recently as Group President overseeing TELUS International, TELUS Health, TELUS Agriculture, TELUS Business Solutions, and TELUS Ventures. "We are thrilled to have Josh Blair join our Board as the Non-Executive Chair. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
