“They Only Talk About The Weather”, l’album di Arny Margret (Di venerdì 7 ottobre 2022) In uscita dal 21 ottobre un album di acuta esplorazione emotiva ed alto cantautorato, musicalmente accompagnato dal blues e folk acustico Arny Margret ha trascorso l’ultimo anno facendo parlare di sé, non solo nella sua terra d’origine, l’Islanda, ma anche in Europa ed America, grazie ad intensi tour che l’hanno portata ad esibirsi in prestigiosi festival tra cui l’Iceland Airwaves, il Reykjavik Calling ed altri. Dopo aver pubblicato a febbraio ‘Interwined’, l’ep di debutto su etichetta One Little Independent Records, Arny Margret è pronta a presentare ‘They Only Talk About The Weather‘, il primo album sulla lunga distanza in arrivo il 21 ottobre, un’acuta esplorazione emotiva di alto cantautorato, musicalmente accompagnata da blues e ...
