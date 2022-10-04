“Music for Change” arriva alla premiazione finale: tra gli ospiti anche Rancore (Di martedì 4 ottobre 2022) Torna Music for Change, uno dei festival più importanti a livello europeo, che chiede alla Musica di raccontare il cambiamento in otto aree tematiche, dal clima all’emarginazione, e organizzato dall’Associazione Musica contro le mafie. Il 15 ottobre avverrà la premiazione finale che vedrà tanti ospiti importanti, tra cui alcuni protagonisti della nuova scena contemporanea, come Rancore e la band Eugenio in Via Di Gioia. Il Music for Change, il festival più importante a livello europeo a sfondo sociale è ormai arrivato alla sua 13esima edizione e anche quest’anno torna a premiategli artisti del panorama Musicale italiano, oltre i ... Leggi su velvetmag (Di martedì 4 ottobre 2022) Tornafor, uno dei festival più importanti a livello europeo, che chiedea di raccontare il cambiamento in otto aree tematiche, dal clima all’emarginazione, e organizzato dall’Associazionea contro le mafie. Il 15 ottobre avverrà lache vedrà tantiimportanti, tra cui alcuni protagonisti della nuova scena contemporanea, comee la band Eugenio in Via Di Gioia. Ilfor, il festival più importante a livello europeo a sfondo sociale è ormaitosua 13esima edizione equest’anno torna a premiategli artisti del panoramaale italiano, oltre i ...

