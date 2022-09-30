MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) - TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR). US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness of this combination product. The data generated from this IDE clinical study will support a pre-market approval (PMA) application in the USA. MagicTouch SCB is the world's first Sirolimus-coated Balloon with extensive commercial usage in Europe, major markets of Asia and the Mid-Eastern markets. More than 100 thousand patients have been treated with MagicTouch SCB in these markets. About ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent Restenosis (ISR). US FDA's IDE approval allows the MagicTouch SCB to be used in a pivotal clinical study to support safety and effectiveness of this combination product. The data generated from this IDE clinical study will support a pre-market approval (PMA) application in the USA. MagicTouch SCB is the world's first Sirolimus-coated Balloon with extensive commercial usage in Europe, major markets of Asia and the Mid-Eastern markets. More than 100 thousand patients have been treated with MagicTouch SCB in these markets. About ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In - Stent Restenosis indicationTAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In - Stent Restenosis (ISR).
TRANSFORM 1 Enrollment Completed: A Crucial RCT ready to redefine the DCB Angioplasty MechanismIt's a bold step to embark on comparing MagicTouch SCB with the widely used Paclitaxel coated balloon (SeQuent Please Neo) currently available. Our unit (Heartlands Hospital) is one of the largest ... Cantieri aperti al parco di Segesta: gli archeologi presentano la straordinaria Casa del Navarca siciliareport.it
MagicTouch SCB receives IDE approval for In-Stent Restenosis indication(Adnkronos) – TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The US FDA has granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) indicated for In-Stent ...
MagicTouch SCBSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MagicTouch SCB