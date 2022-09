Succession | Jesse Armstrong e la critica a Carlo d' Inghlterra dopo la vittoria agli Emmy 2022

Agenzia ANSA

... Matthew Macfadyen in "" (HBO) Miglior regia: Hwang Dong - hyuk per "Squid Game" (Netflix) Miglior sceneggiatura :Armstrong per "" (HBO) Serie comiche Migliore serie : "Ted ...... 'The White Lotus' (HBO) Outstanding variety sketch series - 'Saturday Night Live' (NBC) Outstanding writing for a drama series -Armstrong, '' (HBO) Outstanding directing for a drama ... Emmy: 'Succession' e 'Ted Lasso' le migliori serie dell'anno The 2022 Emmys saw a galaxy of stars gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television. Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson oversaw proceedings at the Microsoft Theater, ...Brian Cox stood up for the Royal Family after Succession creator made a dig at King Charles in his acceptance speech The HBO show about a wealthy family at war won Outstanding Drama Series for a ...