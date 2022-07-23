Crimes of the Future: in arrivo l’ultimo film di David Cronenberg (Di sabato 23 luglio 2022) È tutto pronto per l’uscita in Italia di Crimes of the Future, l’ultimo progetto di David Cronenberg, che promette come al solito emozioni forti Arriva al cinema con Lucky Red Crimes of the Future di David Cronenberg, di ritorno sul grande schermo dopo ben otto anni di assenza. Nonostante il tempo trascorso, tuttavia, l’interesse per questo film è altissimo. Cronenberg è infatti tra i registi più amati dagli appassionati di horror e thriller, principale autore del sottogenere body horror, dalla vita turbolenta che ha addirittura ispirato un documentario. Il regista canadese è tornato a far parlare di sé presentando al Festival di Cannes la sua ultima controversa opera. Ancora una volta, dopo La ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di sabato 23 luglio 2022) È tutto pronto per l’uscita in Italia diof theprogetto di, che promette come al solito emozioni forti Arriva al cinema con Lucky Redof thedi, di ritorno sul grande schermo dopo ben otto anni di assenza. Nonostante il tempo trascorso, tuttavia, l’interesse per questoè altissimo.è infatti tra i registi più amati dagli appassionati di horror e thriller, principale autore del sottogenere body horror, dalla vita turbolenta che ha addirittura ispirato un documentario. Il regista canadese è tornato a far parlare di sé presentando al Festival di Cannes la sua ultima controversa opera. Ancora una volta, dopo La ...

