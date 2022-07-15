Secret Headquarters: Owen Wilson è un supereroe nel trailer (Di venerdì 15 luglio 2022) Owen Wilson e Walker Scobell sono i protagonisti del film Secret Headquarters, progetto di cui online sono stati condivisi il trailer e il poster. Owen Wilson sarà un supereroe nel film Secret Headquarters, di cui è stato condiviso online il primo trailer e il poster. Il progetto doveva inizialmente essere distribuito nelle sale, ma debutterà invece il 12 agosto in streaming su Paramount+. Nel video di Secret Headquarters si vede quello che accade quando Charlie Kincaid (Walker Scobell) scopre la vita segreta del padre insieme ai suoi amici, facendo così i conti con il fatto che sia un supereroe. Secret Headquarters ...Leggi su movieplayer
Pubblicità
Secret HeadquartersSecret Headquarters - Un film di Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman. La storia di Charlie Kincaid. Con Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams, Michael Peña, Levy Tran. Fantascienza, USA, ...
Disinformazione, propaganda e manipolazione dell'opinione pubblica in guerraNote: Fonti - The secret world of 'psy - ops', Jon Kelly BBC News, 2008 http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/...Latvian Special Operations Command and NATO Special Operations Headquarters (NSHQ) https://shape. Secret Headquarters: Ecco il trailer del film sui supereroi con Owen Wilson per Paramount+ Nerdmovieproductions
Paramount+’s Secret Headquarters Trailer Spotlights Owen Wilson As A Full-Fledged SuperheroWhen it comes to superhero media, Owen Wilson has previous experience in this field starring opposite Uma Thurman in My Super Ex-Girlfriend and appearing with Tom Hiddleston in Disney+’s Loki series.
Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret infoJoshua Schulte, who chose to defend himself at a City retrial, had told jurors in closing arguments that the CIA and FBI made him a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA ...
Secret HeadquartersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Secret Headquarters