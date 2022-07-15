Taito Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey conto alla rovescia per il ...TOWER OF FANTASY nuovo Battle TrailerWay of the Hunter | Steyr Arms TrailerBayonetta 3 data di lancioTHE DIVISION RESURGENCE MOSTRA IL PRIMO VIDEO DI GAMEPLAYFino a 108 lingue in tasca con il nuovo Vasco Translator V4, ora ...FarmCon 22: Il programma dell'evento community dell'annoAuto contro un cinghiale : Marisa Verdirose muore sotto gli occhi del ...Eugenio Scalfari : E' morto il fondatore di RepubblicaVincent Van Gogh : il suo autoritratto trovato dietro un altro dipintoUltime Blog

Secret Headquarters | Owen Wilson è un supereroe nel trailer

Secret Headquarters
Owen Wilson e Walker Scobell sono i protagonisti del film Secret Headquarters, progetto di cui online ...

Owen Wilson e Walker Scobell sono i protagonisti del film Secret Headquarters, progetto di cui online sono stati condivisi il trailer e il poster. Owen Wilson sarà un supereroe nel film Secret Headquarters, di cui è stato condiviso online il primo trailer e il poster. Il progetto doveva inizialmente essere distribuito nelle sale, ma debutterà invece il 12 agosto in streaming su Paramount+. Nel video di Secret Headquarters si vede quello che accade quando Charlie Kincaid (Walker Scobell) scopre la vita segreta del padre insieme ai suoi amici, facendo così i conti con il fatto che sia un supereroe.
Secret Headquarters

Secret Headquarters - Un film di Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman. La storia di Charlie Kincaid. Con Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams, Michael Peña, Levy Tran. Fantascienza, USA, ...

Paramount+’s Secret Headquarters Trailer Spotlights Owen Wilson As A Full-Fledged Superhero

When it comes to superhero media, Owen Wilson has previous experience in this field starring opposite Uma Thurman in My Super Ex-Girlfriend and appearing with Tom Hiddleston in Disney+’s Loki series.

