Sinopec Acquires Trillion Cubic Meters of Shale Gas Resources in Southwestern Sichuan, China (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) CHONGQING, China, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has reported that it has achieved a daily production capacity of 530,000 Cubic Meters of Shale gas on June 30 in its Xinye Well-1 in Qijiang, Chongqing, confirming the 100 billion Cubic Meters of Shale gas reserves in its Xinchang Shale gas structure. As of now, Sinopec has established the Shale gas resource belt of "Xinchang South – Dongxi – Dingshan – Lintanchang" (the "Belt") in the southeastern Sichuan Basin, with overall Shale gas resource volume reaching 1.19305 Trillion Cubic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
