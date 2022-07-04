Sinopec Acquires Trillion Cubic Meters of Shale Gas Resources in Southwestern Sichuan | China

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) CHONGQING,, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "") has reported that it has achieved a daily production capacity of 530,000ofgas on June 30 in its Xinye Well-1 in Qijiang, Chongqing, confirming the 100 billionofgas reserves in its Xinchanggas structure. As of now,has established thegas resource belt of "Xinchang South – Dongxi – Dingshan – Lintanchang" (the "Belt") in the southeasternBasin, with overallgas resource volume reaching 1.19305...