Kokam Strengthens Maritime Battery Storage Offering with 2021 DNV Approval (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kokam Limited Company, a global provider of innovative lithium-ion Battery solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., announced that its Offshore Liquid-cooled Battery system (KOL) obtained DNV certification under the revised 2021 class rules. The quality seal addresses strict industry standards covering revised testing and certifies the safety and reliability of lithium-ion batteries. The KOL Battery solution enables commercial and offshore vessels to save fuel and extend the life of combustion engines or generators. KOL has successfully passed fire propagation tests with IP 56 grade and are designed to prevent propagation between the cells in case a certain cell goes into a thermal runaway due to misuse ...Leggi su iltempo
