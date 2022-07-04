Uomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOChiusi i reparti covid : al San Giovanni pannoloni ai pazienti per ...Mascherine FFP2 obbligatorie : bisognerà tornare a utilizzarleGeForce NOW arriva sui nuovi televisori SamsungUltime Blog

Kokam Strengthens Maritime Battery Storage Offering with 2021 DNV Approval

Kokam Strengthens
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
SEOUL, South Korea, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kokam Limited Company, a global provider of innovative ...

zazoom
Commenta
Kokam Strengthens Maritime Battery Storage Offering with 2021 DNV Approval (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Kokam Limited Company, a global provider of innovative lithium-ion Battery solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., announced that its Offshore Liquid-cooled Battery system (KOL) obtained DNV certification under the revised 2021 class rules. The quality seal addresses strict industry standards covering revised testing and certifies the safety and reliability of lithium-ion batteries. The KOL Battery solution enables commercial and offshore vessels to save fuel and extend the life of combustion engines or generators. KOL has successfully passed fire propagation tests with IP 56 grade and are designed to prevent propagation between the cells in case a certain cell goes into a thermal runaway due to misuse ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità

Kokam Strengthens Maritime Battery Storage Offering with 2021 DNV Approval

Kokam Limited Company, a global provider of innovative lithium-ion battery solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., announced that its Offshore Liquid-cooled battery ...

Kokam Limited Company: Kokam Strengthens Maritime Battery Storage Offering with 2021 DNV Approval

Kokam Limited Company, a global provider of innovative lithium-ion battery solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SolarEdge Technologies ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kokam Strengthens
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Kokam Strengthens Kokam Strengthens Maritime Battery Storage