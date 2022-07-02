Michael Chandler: 'Io, McGregor, Vettori, Khabib e la belva che c'è in me' (Di sabato 2 luglio 2022) Lo vedi arrivare e quasi ti metti sulla difensiva: passo svelto, le vene dei muscoli che premono contro le maniche della maglietta, la faccia e le nocche di chi ne ha prese e date tante. Poi ti saluta ...Leggi su gazzetta
Pubblicità
fantedipicche : RT @Gazzetta_it: Michael Chandler: “Io, McGregor, Vettori, Khabib e la belva che c’è in me” #Ufc - Gazzetta_it : Michael Chandler: “Io, McGregor, Vettori, Khabib e la belva che c’è in me” #Ufc - TrueLoveDany : @NetflixIT Michael Scofield (avrà sempre un piano) Lucifer (beh è lucifer) Chandler Bing (almeno non sarei la più scarsa ????) -
Michael Chandler: 'Io, McGregor, Vettori, Khabib e la belva che c'è in me'Michael 'Iron' Chandler lo incontriamo alla Syndacate Gym di Las Vegas, dove lui e altre star del fighting sponsorizzate Monster firmano autografi, ridono tra loro, se la parlano e mostrano pure ...
Stasera in TV: Film e Programmi di Oggi Venerdì 1 Luglio 2022... con Ben Affleck, John Goodman, Alan Arkin, Bryan Cranston, Kyle Chandler, Rory Cochrane, Kerry ... con Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Annie McEnroe, Maurice Page, Michael Keaton, Hugo Stanger, Rachel ... Michael Chandler: “Io, McGregor, Vettori, Khabib e la belva che c’è in me” La Gazzetta dello Sport
Michael ChandlerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Michael Chandler