Nba, Durant chiede cessione: via da Brooklyn Nets (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) (Adnkronos) – Kevin Durant vuole lasciare i Brooklyn Nets. L’ala, 33 anni, ha richiesto formalmente una trade e, come riferisce Espn, si è rivolto direttamente al proprietario della franchigia Joe Tsai. Sean Marks, general manager dei Nets, sta lavorando con il management del giocatore per imbastire una trattativa. Durant, che preferirebbe Phoenix o Miami come destinazioni, ha ancora 4 anni di contratto con Brooklyn: diverse squadre si sono già messe in contatto con i Nets per analizzare la situazione. Durant nella prossima stagione dovrebbe guadagnare 44,1 milioni di dollari. Funweek. Leggi su funweek
Nba, Durant vuole andare via da BrookylnIl mercato Nba può ora entrare nel vivo. Come riporta The Athletic , Kevin Durant ha infatti chiesto ai Brooklyn Nets di essere ceduto. Una mossa quasi a sorpresa dopo la decisione dell'amico Kyrie Irving di ...
Clamoroso: Durant chiede a Brooklyn di essere ceduto. Phoenix e Miami in poleUn fulmine a ciel sereno. L'ennesimo capitolo surreale di quella che ormai sembra la soap opera della Nba: i Nets, infatti, ricevono la scioccante richiesta di Kevin Durant il quale, tramite il suo manager, comunica la sua volontà di essere ceduto. Davvero non c'è pace per i tifosi della squadra ...
Kevin Durant's trade request significantly shifts Suns' oddsNews of Kevin Durant reported trade request to the Phoenix Suns was enough to significantly shift NBA championship futures odds ...
Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets and reportedly half the league called within an hourKevin Durant has requested a trade from the Nets. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that half of the league called the Nets within an hour of the news. Durant is expected to command an historic trade ...
