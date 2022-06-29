KONAMI estende la partnership con il Bayern MonacoROGUEBOOK: DISPONIBILE SU STADIASony presenta “INZONE”, nuovo brand gaming per PCWay of the Hunter uscirà ad agostoNZXT presenta le Capture Card Signal 4K30 e Signal HD60Farming Simulator 22 - Kubota Pack disponibileGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a RobinGame Ready driver per F1 22 disponibiliMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE ARRIVA A OTTOBREBandai Namco ha annunciato PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PACUltime Blog

57 Stars invests in WayCool | India' s leading food and agri-tech platform

WayCool marks the first transaction for 57 Stars Direct Impact Fund WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022

57 Stars LLC, an independent global alternative investment firm targeting high-growth sectors driven by technological innovation, is pleased to announce it has led a USD 40 million investment in WayCool foods & Products Private Limited ("WayCool"), India's leading food and agri-tech platform. The investment is the first transaction for 57 Stars Direct Impact Fund and the second investment for 57 Stars Global Innovation Fund 2 ("GIF 2"). One of India's fastest-growing food and ...
