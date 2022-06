(Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) -marks the first transaction for 57Direct Impact Fund WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/57LLC, an independent global alternative investment firm targeting high-growth sectors driven bynological innovation, is pleased to announce it has led a USD 40 million investment ins & Products Private Limited (""),'sand. The investment is the first transaction for 57Direct Impact Fund and the second investment for 57Global Innovation Fund 2 ("GIF 2"). One of's fastest-growingand ...

Pubblicità

Morningstar

The company's partner program has been rated 5 -by CRN®, highlighting the company's successful journey within the channel community ... The Adlumin Advantage Partner Program...The company's partner program has been rated 5 -by CRN®, highlighting the company's successful journey within the channel community ... The Adlumin Advantage Partner Program... I Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence 2022 Stars LLC, an independent global alternative investment firm targeting high-growth sectors driven by technological innovation, is pleased to announce it has led a USD 40 million investment in WayCool ...Sam Miller ("I May Destroy You") directs and executive produces the AppleTV+ series about a woman who tries to remember her past while escaping her present.