57 Stars invests in WayCool | India' s leading food and agri-tech platform

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) -marks the first transaction for 57Direct Impact Fund WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/57LLC, an independent global alternative investment firm targeting high-growth sectors driven bynological innovation, is pleased to announce it has led a USD 40 million investment ins & Products Private Limited (""),'sand. The investment is the first transaction for 57Direct Impact Fund and the second investment for 57Global Innovation Fund 2 ("GIF 2"). One of's fastest-growingand ...