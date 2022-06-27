Thor: Love And Thunder, Chris Hemsworth: "Mostrare il sedere nudo è un sogno che si avvera" (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) Chris Hemsworth commenta giocosamente la sua scena di nudo integrale posteriore in Thor: Love And Thunder, 'un sogno che si avvera'. Ormai è stato ampiamente anticipato che in Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworthfarà sfoggio del suo sedere nudo come mamma lo ha fatto. Un sogno che si avvera, a sentire l'attore. "Ci sono voluti 10 anni per realizzare quella scena, una specie di mio sogno", ha detto Chris Hemsworth a Variety durante la premiere mondiale di Thor: Love and Thunder all'El Capitan Theatre ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022)commenta giocosamente la sua scena diintegrale posteriore inAnd, 'unche si'. Ormai è stato ampiamente anticipato che inandfarà sfoggio del suocome mamma lo ha fatto. Unche si, a sentire l'attore. "Ci sono voluti 10 anni per realizzare quella scena, una specie di mio", ha dettoa Variety durante la premiere mondiale diandall'El Capitan Theatre ...

je_lsa : E venerdì mancheranno ufficialmente 6 giorni x Thor love and thunder ? - badtasteit : Alla global premiere di Thor: Love and Thunder anche #ChrisHemsworth ha commentato, ironicamente, la 'scena di nudo… - glooit : The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special includerà questi due personaggi di Thor: Love and Thunder leggi su Glo… - Marti_harkness : perché sulla sette ci sta il sottofondo di thor love and thunder (del trailer intendo) - ph_pluton : RT @Shambelle97: Tutti quei parallelismi tra la Loki Series e Thor Love And Thunder...e infine fanno finta che non sia mai esistito. Consid… -