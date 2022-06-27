Thor: Love And Thunder, Chris Hemsworth: "Mostrare il sedere nudo è un sogno che si avvera" (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) Chris Hemsworth commenta giocosamente la sua scena di nudo integrale posteriore in Thor: Love And Thunder, 'un sogno che si avvera'. Ormai è stato ampiamente anticipato che in Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworthfarà sfoggio del suo sedere nudo come mamma lo ha fatto. Un sogno che si avvera, a sentire l'attore. "Ci sono voluti 10 anni per realizzare quella scena, una specie di mio sogno", ha detto Chris Hemsworth a Variety durante la premiere mondiale di Thor: Love and Thunder all'El Capitan Theatre ...Leggi su movieplayer
