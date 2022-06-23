The Old Guard 2, quando esce? Chi farà parte del cast? (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) Ottime notizie per i fan di The Old Guard, il film del 2020 diretto dalla regista Gina Prince-Bythewood e basato sul fumetto The Old Guard scritto da Greg Rucka. E’ infatti in lavorazione il sequel della pellicola uscita su Netflix e caratterizzata dalla presenza di Charlize Theron, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor e molti altri ancora. Proprio Charlize Theron – che oltre ad essere interprete è anche produttrice di The Old Guard, ndr – ha voluto pubblicare un post su Twitter, mostrando due foto del cast che farà parte di The Old Guard 2. Nelle immagini delle riprese compare anche Luca Marinelli, che viene quindi confermato anche nel sequel. Let’s go to work. #TheOldGuard2 @OldGuardMovie@NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/6Byzdu8gkQ — ... Leggi su nonsolo.tv (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) Ottime notizie per i fan di The Old, il film del 2020 diretto dalla regista Gina Prince-Bythewood e basato sul fumetto The Oldscritto da Greg Rucka. E’ infatti in lavorazione il sequel della pellicola uscita su Netflix e caratterizzata dalla presenza di Charlize Theron, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor e molti altri ancora. Proprio Charlize Theron – che oltre ad essere interprete è anche produttrice di The Old, ndr – ha voluto pubblicare un post su Twitter, mostrando due foto delchedi The Old2. Nelle immagini delle riprese compare anche Luca Marinelli, che viene quindi confermato anche nel sequel. Let’s go to work. #TheOld2 @OldMovie@NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/6Byzdu8gkQ — ...

