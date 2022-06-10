JetSynthesys announces Jetapult, the world's first I&O gaming startup, coming out of stealth with its first acquisition (Di venerdì 10 giugno 2022) PUNE, India, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
gaming startup Jetapult, the first of its kind Invest & Operate (I&O) model for game studios in emerging markets, comes out of stealth with an acquisition of a game studio from India. Jetapult will focus on acquiring and scaling revenue-generating Indie game development studios across emerging markets like India, South-East Asia, Middle East, South America as well as Australia, and New Zealand to fill a dearth of long-term smart capital in the industry. Moreover, the start-up will create and grow an exciting roster of gaming companies commercially from a local market setting to an international perspective for scientific and sustainable scale. Jetapult ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
