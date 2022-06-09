GFN Thursday: nuovi titoli di EA arrivano sul cloudApp Xbox su Samsung Gaming HubPredator Race Cup 2022: Romain Grosjean commenterà la finaleTEAMFIGHT TACTICS - Lande Draconiche ora disponibileEsendex lancia WhatsApp Business PlatformGTA Online: vivi la vita ad alta velocità con Dewbauchee e ÖverflödArriva Mario Strikers: Battle League FootballCall of Duty: Modern Warfare ll sarà disponibile a ottobreCyberpunk: Edgerunners arriverà su NetflixTOUR DE FRANCE 2022 E PRO CYCLING MANAGER 2022 DISPONIBILIUltime Blog

The Last Of Us Part 1 | il trailer del remake del popolare videogioco

The Last
Il videogioco The Last Of Us Part 1 avrà un remake in vendita a Partire da settembre, ecco il trailer ...

The Last Of Us Part 1: il trailer del remake del popolare videogioco (Di giovedì 9 giugno 2022) Il videogioco The Last Of Us Part 1 avrà un remake in vendita a Partire da settembre, ecco il trailer del progetto di Naughty Dog. The Last Of Us ritornerà in vendita con un remake prodotto per PlayStation 5 e online è apparso il trailer della nuova versione, in vendita dal 2 settembre. Naughty Dog ha infatti realizzato una nuova versione che verrà messa in vendita in due versioni, al prezzo di 69.99 e 99.99 dollari. Il remake di The Last of Us, il cui adattamento televisivo con star Bella Ramsey e Pedro Pascal arriverà prossimamente su HBO, comprenderà anche l'espansione Left Behind, dedicata alla storia di Ellie. Il progetto ha migliorato gli effetti visivi, la rappresentazione dei personaggi e la ...
