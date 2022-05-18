“The Staircase”, su Sky la miniserie “true-crime” con Colin Firth e Toni Collette (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) “The Staircase”: la miniserie di genere true crime con Colin Firth e Toni Collette arriverà su Sky a partire da giugno 2022. Questa produzione è tratta dal documentario di Jean-Xavier de Lestrade disponibile su Netflix, basato su una storia vera. Ecco tutto ciò che c’è da sapere su quando esce, sulla trama, sul cast e sugli episodi.



“The Staircase” è una miniserie di genere true crime con il Premio Oscar e vincitore del BAFTA Colin Firth e Toni Collette che arriverà su Sky ed in streaming su Now a partire dall’8 giugno 2022. Questa produzione è tratta dal documentario di Jean-Xavier de Lestrade basato su una storia ... Leggi su tvzap (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) “The”: ladi genereconarriverà su Sky a partire da giugno 2022. Questa produzione è tratta dal documentario di Jean-Xavier de Lestrade disponibile su Netflix, basato su una storia vera. Ecco tutto ciò che c’è da sapere su quando esce, sulla trama, sul cast e sugli episodi.“The” è unadi generecon il Premio Oscar e vincitore del BAFTAche arriverà su Sky ed in streaming su Now a partire dall’8 giugno 2022. Questa produzione è tratta dal documentario di Jean-Xavier de Lestrade basato su una storia ...

Advertising

lucasimprota : Marquei como visto The Staircase (2022) - 1x4 - Common Sense - AlessandraCicc6 : RT @hayertalbema3ak: @ValerioLivia @AlessandraCicc6 @albertopetro2 @yianniseinstein @ceconomou56 @marmelyr @smc_su @albert_cunill @Giuseppe… - hayertalbema3ak : @ValerioLivia @AlessandraCicc6 @albertopetro2 @yianniseinstein @ceconomou56 @marmelyr @smc_su @albert_cunill… - ed9son : Marquei como visto The Staircase (2022) - 1x4 - Common Sense - cmiladnne : Marquei como visto The Staircase (2022) - 1x2 - Chiroptera -