AdventHealth 400 | Kurt Busch palleggia in Kansas

Advertising

Periodico Daily

Kurt Busch dominated the second half of the race but had to pass Kyle Larson with eight laps remaining to win the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, ...KANSAS CITY - In an event fraught with pit-road mistakes and mechanical issues, Kurt Busch ran an impeccable race. In an intensely competitive run to the finish of Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas ...