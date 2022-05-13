HONOR Magic4 Pro Officially Launched in the UK (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) HONOR bolsters line-up with a premium new smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds designed to bring The Power of Magic to people around the world SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Global technology brand HONOR today announced the UK launch and pre-order of the HONOR Magic4 Pro, the highly anticipated flagship first announced during MWC 2022. The announcement took place and featured footage shot entirely on Magic4 Pro by award-winning Alumni of the London Film School. In addition, the availability of HONOR Watch GS 3 and HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro have also been announced for the UK market. Introducing the All-New HONOR Magic4 Pro Featuring an iconic symmetrical design, visual experience enhanced display, ground-breaking photography ...Leggi su iltempo
HONOR Magic4 Lite 4G arriva sul mercato a 299.90! Quattro fotocamere e ricarica a 66WHONOR annuncia oggi l'arrivo di HONOR Magic4 Lite 4G sul suo shop hihonor . Uno smartphone dalle peculiarità davvero interessanti che in primis vedono la tecnologia HONOR SuperCharge da 66W presente e capace di ricaricare il device ...
Honor Magic 4 Lite 4G ufficiale in Italia: display enorme e ricarica rapida | PromoHONOR Magic4 Lite 4G 6+128GB Honor 299 279 Vedi offerta HONOR Magic4 Lite 5G 6+128GB Honor 349 329 Vedi offerta HONOR Magic4 Lite 5G 6+128GB Honor 349 329 Vedi offerta HONOR Magic4 Lite ...
Honor Magic 4 Lite 4G: presentato il medio-gamma accessibile, versatile e potenteVersione downgraded del modello di Aprile, il nuovo Magic 4 Lite 4G è stato ufficializzato anche per il mercato italiano, ove risulta ancor più economico se acquistato con le promo di lancio comunicat ...
Honor Magic4 Pro e Lite arrivano in Italia (con servizi Google): i prezziHonor Magic4 Pro e Lite sono ufficiali anche per l'Italia con servizi Google: un top di gamma e due medi gamma con queste specifiche.
