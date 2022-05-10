Turtle Beach Stealth 700, 600 Gen 2 Max e 600 Gen 2 sono disponibiliUbisoft: nuovi aggiornamenti per Tom Clancy's The Division 2ZTE Axon 40 Ultra è stato lanciato in CinaUcraina, Presidente Russo Putin : La Nato non ha voluto ascoltarciTerremoto Oggi : 4 scosse a Firenze, la più forte magnitudo 2.7Alessandria : ucciso portiere albergo Hotel LondraDove trovare ispirazione per creare un logoAmplificatore vocale portatile SHIDU cassa con microfono cuffia ...Remote Life uscirà il 27 maggio 2022 Studiare le lingue da autodidatta o online: consigli per non perdere ...Ultime Blog

DCT Abu Dhabi and Miral launch new destination vision and strategy for Saadiyat Island

DCT Abu
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
ABU Dhabi, UAE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu ...

zazoom
Commenta
DCT Abu Dhabi and Miral launch new destination vision and strategy for Saadiyat Island (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) ABU Dhabi, UAE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, have today unveiled Saadiyat Island's new vision, strategy and brand, positioning it as a leading beach, nature and cultural destination, which bolsters the emirate's tourism sector and supports the diversification of Abu Dhabi's economy. This new strategy is set to attract travellers seeking transformative, luxury experiences and drive Saadiyat vision 2025 which aims to grow domestic and international visitor numbers, supporting the development ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

DCT Abu Dhabi and Miral launch new destination vision and strategy for Saadiyat Island

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, have today unveiled Saadiyat Island's new vision, strategy and brand, positioning it as a leading beach,...

Abu Dhabi svela una nuova casa per la Storia Naturale con una collezione esclusiva per ispirare il mondo

Concepito e sviluppato dal Dipartimento per la Cultura e il Turismo di Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in collaborazione con Miral, il principale creatore di mete ed esperienze di Abu Dhabi, il Museo di ... Il Quinto vertice sulla cultura Abu Dhabi esplorerà il futuro del mondo culturale post-pandemia  Agenzia stampa degli Emirati

DCT Abu Dhabi and Miral launch new destination vision and strategy for Saadiyat Island

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, have today unveiled Saadiyat Island's new vision, ...

Quest'estate Abu Dhabi lancia l’offerta

La nuova campagna "Summer Like You Mean It" (L'estate come piace a te) invita i turisti ad arricchire la loro vacanza con l'ampia gamma di esperienze uniche che Abu Dhabi offre Dall'incontro con il tu ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DCT Abu
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : DCT Abu Dhabi Miral launch destination vision