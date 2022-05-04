THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT REDEFINES RARE WITH THE OPULENCE COLLECTION FEATURING EXQUISITE PINK DIAMONDS FROM THE ARGYLE MINE

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/Today, thelaunches the, exclusive numismatic masterpieces of exceptional craftsmanshipsome of the world'sst precious stones:the famed. These jewels are the crowning element of pure gold and platinum coins that truly redefine. This new, headlined by the one-of-a-kind Ultimate, a one-kilo pure platinumdiamond coin, was unveiled today at the Ottawa Art Gallery. "The's reputation for crafting coins of exceptional ...