BIOSTAR annuncia la nuova scheda madre B660M-SILVER (Di martedì 3 maggio 2022) BIOSTAR ha annunciato la nuova scheda madre B660M-SILVER. Prestazioni al top in un compatto fattore di forma ATX Prestazioni al top in un compatto fattore di forma ATX, questa la nuova filosofia di BIOSTAR, che ha la prsentato la nuova scheda madre B660M-SILVER. Progettata sulla base del chipset B660 di Intel, la B660M-SILVER ha una compatibilità ineguagliabile con tutti i più recenti processori Intel 12th gen. Adatta ai creator a detta del brand, come anche a giocatori occasionali, o come pc per uso quotidiano, la nuova scheda madre ...Leggi su tuttotek
BIOSTAR annuncia la nuova scheda madre B660M-SILVER tuttoteK
BIOSTAR annuncia la nuova scheda madre B660M-SILVERBIOSTAR annuncia la nuova scheda madre B660M-SILVER Progettata su un Form Factor ridotto, si adatta a piccole build compatte che richiedono uno spazio minimo, la scheda madre B660M-SILVER porta ...
BIOSTAR annunciaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BIOSTAR annuncia