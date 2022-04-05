Discovery Life Sciences to Acquire Gentest Business from Corning Incorporated (Di martedì 5 aprile 2022) BIOSPECIMEN LEADER TO COMBINE Gentest WITH RECENT IVAL ACQUISITION TO CREATE LEADING IN VITRO DRUG METABOLISM SERVICES OFFERING HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the biospecimen and biomarker specialists™, announced today that it has Acquired the Gentest® Business unit, part of Corning Incorporated's Life Sciences Business. The acquisition of Gentest complements Discovery's recent acquisition of In Vitro ADMET Laboratories, LLC (IVAL) in December of last year and establishes Discovery as a leading provider of in vitro drug experimental systems to the pharmaceutical ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Iktos and Teijin Pharma to Co - Develop New Technology for Small Molecule Drug DiscoveryIktos' proprietary AI technology will dramatically accelerate our small molecule drug discovery. We continue to enhance patients' quality of life by providing new treatment options for diseases with ...
BRAINS BIOCEUTICAL APPOINTS FORMER MANAGING DIRECTOR AND SVP OF BIOGEN TERRY O'REGAN AS PRESIDENT... where he worked tirelessly to position the Life Sciences as a significant contributor to the UK economy, provider of employment and a world leader in drug discovery. He led his team to obtain ...
Discovery Life Sciences to Acquire Gentest Business from Corning IncorporatedApril 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the biospecimen and biomarker specialists™, announced today that it has acquired the Gentest® business unit, part of Corning ...
Sofinnova Investments Announces the Addition of Dr. Chris Carpenter as Executive PartnerSofinnova Investments, a biopharmaceutical investment firm, announced today the addition of Chris Carpenter, M.D., Ph.D., to the investment team as an Executive Partner. Dr. Carpenter brings more than ...
