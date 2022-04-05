Intel presenta Blockscale tecnologia per l’efficienza delle blockchainGetty Images e Riot Games insieme per gli eventi esport Il metaverso diventa più sicuro grazie alla partnership di The ...Elvenar: disponibile la fenice del crepuscoloVivid sempre più italiana: arriva l’IBAN localeARRIVA IL NUOVO MONKEY ISLAND DI RON GILBERTOfferte di Primavera Amazon: Sconti e Vendite Lampo da non PerdereTurtle Beach annuncia le cuffie Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX per XboxLEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker Recensione PlaystationGuerra Ucraina : trovata stanza tortura a BuchaUltime Blog

Discovery Life Sciences to Acquire Gentest Business from Corning Incorporated

BIOSPECIMEN LEADER TO COMBINE Gentest WITH RECENT IVAL ACQUISITION TO CREATE LEADING IN VITRO DRUG ...

Discovery Life Sciences to Acquire Gentest Business from Corning Incorporated (Di martedì 5 aprile 2022) BIOSPECIMEN LEADER TO COMBINE Gentest WITH RECENT IVAL ACQUISITION TO CREATE LEADING IN VITRO DRUG METABOLISM SERVICES OFFERING HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the biospecimen and biomarker specialists™, announced today that it has Acquired the Gentest® Business unit, part of Corning Incorporated's Life Sciences Business.  The acquisition of Gentest complements Discovery's recent acquisition of In Vitro ADMET Laboratories, LLC (IVAL) in December of last year and establishes Discovery as a leading provider of in vitro drug experimental systems to the pharmaceutical ...
