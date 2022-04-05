Discovery Life Sciences to Acquire Gentest Business from Corning Incorporated

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 5 aprile 2022) BIOSPECIMEN LEADER TO COMBINEWITH RECENT IVAL ACQUISITION TO CREATE LEADING IN VITRO DRUG METABOLISM SERVICES OFFERING HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/™ (), the biospecimen and biomarker specialists™, announced today that it hasd theunit, part of's. The acquisition ofcomplements's recent acquisition of In Vitro ADMET Laboratories, LLC (IVAL) in December of last year and establishesas a leading provider of in vitro drug experimental systems to the pharmaceutical ...