TAITO MILESTONES in arrivo per Nintendo SwitchYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI: disponibile il core booster ...It Takes Two festeggia 5 milioni di copie venduteCastlevania: Grimoire Of Souls nuovo grimorio con il major update di ...Green pass per parrucchieri e estetisti : a marzo via per shopping, ...Mafia : boss Gammino rientra in ItaliaFesteggia i 3 anni di Apex Legends con l'Evento Collezione ...GTA Online: Ricompense triple nelle modalità a tema San ValentinoEDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy: Mobile Game in arrivoWARNER BROS. GAMES ANNUNCIA HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED Ultime Blog

Scotty 2 Hotty | “Non sapevo che Adam Cole se ne sarebbe andato”

Scotty Hotty
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Uno dei passaggi dalla WWE alla AEW che ha fatto più parlare è sicuramente quello di Adam Cole, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Scotty 2 Hotty: “Non sapevo che Adam Cole se ne sarebbe andato” (Di lunedì 14 febbraio 2022) Uno dei passaggi dalla WWE alla AEW che ha fatto più parlare è sicuramente quello di Adam Cole, che dopo aver fatto la sua ultima apparizione nella compagnia di Stamford ad NXT Takeover 36 ad agosto per poi fare il suo debutto in AEW il mese successivo al termine del PPV All Out diventando in brevissimo tempo uno dei top name della federazione di Tony Khan. Un addio tenuto nascosto? L’ex-wrestler e coach di NXT Scotty 2 Hotty ha recentemente parlato in un’intervista per Fightful Select dell’addio di Cole, affermando di non sapere dell’addio del lottatore finchè non se n’è effettivamente andato e non è stata l’unica volta nella quale le cose sono state tenute nascoste fino all’ultimo, ecco le sue parole a riguardo: “Amico, non lo sapevo fino a dopo che ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

twitterZona_Wrestling : #WWE Scotty 2 Hotty: 'Non sapevo che Adam Cole se ne sarebbe andato' - -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Scotty Hotty

Scotty 2 Hotty elogia Grayson Waller  The Shield Of Wrestling

Saturday’s FTC Wrestling show flaunts starpower

Failure To Conform Wrestling is promising tons of fun this weekend, with big names and local up-and-comers dressing the docket for “our biggest show to date,” according to owner and promoter Joseph ...

Reggie Recalls Grinding On The Circus “Indies”

Reggie then reflected on getting to appear for the first time at the PC. He recalled impressing Scotty 2 Hotty with one of his moves, while Matt Bloom offered him the chance for a tryout. “We did the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Scotty Hotty
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Scotty Hotty Scotty Hotty sapevo Adam Cole