“Before | Now & Then” | in Concorso al 72° Festival di Berlino

Before Now
Before, Now & Then, il nuovo film diretto da Kamila Andini, sarà presentato in Concorso al 72° ...

“Before, Now & Then”, in Concorso al 72° Festival di Berlino (Di domenica 6 febbraio 2022) Before, Now &; Then, il nuovo film diretto da Kamila Andini, sarà presentato in Concorso al 72° Festival Internazionale del Film di Berlino, che si terrà dal 10 al 20 febbraio 2022. Di cosa parla “Before, Now &; Then”? Il film è il ritratto di una donna che cerca di superare il trauma della guerra, combattendo per liberarsi dai dettami sociali patriarcali della sua epoca..   Il film sarà distribuito in Italia da Movies Inspired. “Before, Now &; Then”: sinossi Siamo andati bene degli anni ’60. Nana non può sfuggire al suo passato. Viva l’estrema povertà, avendo perso la sua famiglia a causa della guerra a West Java, quindi si di nuovo e inizia una nuova vita. Ma il ...
