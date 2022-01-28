BingX Partners Up with Sumsub to Enhance its Compliance & KYC (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
BingX is proud to announce its Partnership with Sumsub, an all-in-one suite for identity verification, Compliance, and automated fraud protection. As a social crypto exchange, BingX operates in a regulatorily sensitive space where safety, Compliance, and KYC are paramount. To rise to this challenge, BingX will be integrating Sumsub's KYC system, which uses advanced AI technology to detect and prevent potential cybercrime. BingX users will now go through a two-step verification process by 1) providing a photo of their ID and 2) passing a biometric liveness check. For users, this process is fast, transparent, and easy. For BingX, it promises to build trust and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
